The Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) says it has increased the number of examination markers around the country as a way of ensuring for efficiency in the process. ECZ Director Dr Michael Chilala said in an interview that the council trained close to 1, 500 new markers bringing the total of markers in the country to close to 4000. Dr Chilala states that with the increase in the number of markers, making of exams is being done provincially compared to the way it was done centrally before.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

