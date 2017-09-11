MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA’S Leroy Gomes chances of winning a maiden Africa Rally Championship (ARC) title were on Saturday dashed after Kenyan Manvir Baryan triumphed at the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda.

Baryan just needs to finish the final round billed for Zambia next month to get the ARC crown. Leroy and navigator Urshlla clocked 1:55:02 hours to finish fourth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

