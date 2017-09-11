The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over the happenings at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the issue of subcontracting by KCM must be carefully managed to avoid job losses as was the case last year when thousands of miners lost their jobs. He says the UPND will do everything possible to safeguard the interest of the miners so that they can keep their jobs.

