Out of favour PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has opened about the financial stress he is currently undergoing at the hands of the PF administration. Mr Kambwili claimed that the PF administration has financially squeezed him admitting that he is going through serious cash flow problems. In April, Mr Kambwili using his contacts in Europe secured some donations of school and hospital equipment for his Roan Constituency but the shipment is yet to arrive in Zambia after he failed to pay freight charges.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

