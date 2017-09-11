Former executive director of the Committee of Citizens Gregory Cifire has given voice to rumours that President Lungu could be behind protests and pressures on Minister of Finance Felix Mutati. While several commentators have questioned whether the protests by PF cadres in Eastern, Northern, Central and North Western provinces could seriously have gone ahead without the full knowledge of the President, Cifire has gone a step further in suggesting that these are orchestrated events managed by players at State House, stating:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

