The Lusaka City Council in conjunction with theState police Monday morning swung into action and confiscated several packs of beer from a section of the Central Business district.

Independence Ward Councillor George Dakasays liquor trading in the town center has greatly contributed to the nuisance and filthin the city.

He has, however, expressed happiness that an exercise to stop the vice has commenced and hopes it will continue until sanity is restored.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

