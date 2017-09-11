CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

COMMMONWEALH Secretary General Patricia Scotland’s special envoy Ibrahim Gambari is happy with commitment by President Lungu and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to the process of dialogue and reconciliation ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Commonwealth advisor and head of Good Offices for Peace Governance and Peace Directorate Tres-Ann Kremer, said the consultative process that will lead to dialogue between President Lungu and Mr Hichilema is so far going on well. Dr Kremer said in an interview yesterday that Professor Gambari, who separately met President Lungu and Mr Hichilema last week, will continue meeting various stakeholders who will determine how the reconciliation and dialogue process will proceed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

