DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

SUPER Division sponsors MTN Zambia chief executive officer Charles Molapisi says the company welcomes competition from other corporate entities in bankrolling football in the country.

And Molapisi has reaffirmed his company’s commitment to sponsoring the Super Division. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) last month banned Super Division side City of Lusaka from staging their home games at Woodlands Stadium after the latter signed a sponsorship deal with Vodafone.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

