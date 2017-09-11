  ||    11 September 2017 @ 04:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, LusakaNAPSA 4 FOREST 3
NAPSA Stars yesterday ended their two-month winless streak when they edged Forest Rangers in a Super Division Week 27 match that produced seven goals.

With the Napsa executive committee sending coach Tenant Chilumba on a four-week leave last Monday following a spring of losses, interim boss Linos Makwaza started his reign with a bang.
“It is a very encouraging start. We have won back the confidence and I am sure we will get back our winning form. It is a good result considering our previous results,” an excited Makwaza said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.