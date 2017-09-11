DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, LusakaNAPSA 4 FOREST 3

NAPSA Stars yesterday ended their two-month winless streak when they edged Forest Rangers in a Super Division Week 27 match that produced seven goals.

With the Napsa executive committee sending coach Tenant Chilumba on a four-week leave last Monday following a spring of losses, interim boss Linos Makwaza started his reign with a bang. "It is a very encouraging start. We have won back the confidence and I am sure we will get back our winning form. It is a good result considering our previous results," an excited Makwaza said.

