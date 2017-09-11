There was understandable shock worldwide when Kenya’s supreme court announced the annulment of their general election – a landmark ruling and the first of its kind in the African continent. However, one of the most stunned individuals may not actually be a Kenyan. Joshua Iginla, a well-known Prophet from Nigeria had released a video two weeks earlier celebrating his purported prediction of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory.

