The ruling Patriotic Front has seemingly moved into a smear campaign to denigrate one of its founder member Chishimba Kambwili. Kambwili, who was expelled from the party but is surviving on a court injunction, had recently declared a punch for punch battle with President Edgar Lungu. Yesterday, the PF media team published allegations that Kambwili was arrested for stealing laptops.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

