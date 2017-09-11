  ||    11 September 2017 @ 03:29

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
A 26-YEAR-OLD woman of Kanyama township in Lusaka has been arrested for allegedly stealing a five-month-old baby.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspect as Monica Mutale who was apprehended yesterday following the disappearance of the infant on Thursday.
Ms Katongo said in a statement that Mutale allegedly stole the baby around 17:30 hours in New Kanyama township.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
