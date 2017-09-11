  ||    11 September 2017 @ 00:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, NdolaARROWS 87 KONKOLA 0
CHAMPIONS Red Arrows on Saturday pummelled Konkola in a National Rugby League rescheduled Week Four match to reduce the gap on leaders Kitwe Playing Field (KPF) to eight points.

Victory pushed second-placed Arrows to 48 points while KPF, who were out of action, have 56.
The airmen posted 13 tries in a lopsided encounter at Yotam Muleya Ground in Lusaka.
