MULWANDA LUPIYA, NdolaARROWS 87 KONKOLA 0

CHAMPIONS Red Arrows on Saturday pummelled Konkola in a National Rugby League rescheduled Week Four match to reduce the gap on leaders Kitwe Playing Field (KPF) to eight points.

Victory pushed second-placed Arrows to 48 points while KPF, who were out of action, have 56. The airmen posted 13 tries in a lopsided encounter at Yotam Muleya Ground in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

