ISAAC PHIRI, Chongwe

SINOMA Cement Manufacturing Company which is being constructed in Chongwe will start producing electricity from the waste generated from production of cement when it starts operating.

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said in an interview that construction of the Chinese cement production plant is 85 percent complete and that what has remained is the installation of equipment. “There is an extension of the plant, it will be making pan bricks other than generating electricity from the waste produced from cement production. This project has already been approved but what is being awaited is an environmental impact assessment,” Mr Mwakalombe said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

