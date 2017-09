Times of Zambia employees continue to struggle with non-payment of their salaries hitting the six months mark. The state owned broadsheet has been battling with heavy debts to creditors but has put employees as the number one scapegoats. Offloading the salary arrears has been going on at a snail’s pace with employees living off the mercies of politicians.

