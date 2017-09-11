KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will fully phase out electricity subsidies with the migration to cost-reflective tariffs, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has said.

Mr Yamba said the subsidies will be phased out once the cost of service study which is currently underway is completed. He said this yesterday in a statement on the update on the 2018 to 2020 medium expenditure framework and the 2018 national budget.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

