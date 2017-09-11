The UNHCR Zambia has disclosed that over 1,800 Congolese asylum-seekers have fled to Zambia from neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the past one week. According to a statement issued by UNHCR Zambia Public Information Associate Kelvin Shimoh, the Congolese asylum-seekers crossed the border between Wednesday 30th August and 6th September 2017 through Chiengi’s Kamponge and surrounding border entry points in the North of Zambia. Shimoh also said from January to 29th August this year, a total of 2, 646 DRC asylum seekers crossed the border bringing the total number of Congolese new arrivals between 1st January and 6th September 2017 to 4, 478.

