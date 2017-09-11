The UPND says it is confident of victory in the 12 by-elections to be held on Thursday September 14, 2017.

Party Secretary General Steven Katuka has told MUVI TV NEWS that despite his members being attacked and hindered to campaign in the areas where the by-elections are scheduled, his party is optimistic of scooping all the seats because the Massage of the UPND is well known to the Zambian people.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

