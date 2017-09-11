Dear editor,

THE revelations by the Teaching Council of Zambia have drawn a lot of reactions from the public.

We all need to start asking ourselves as to where the courage comes from for the worker to present forged academic qualifications. Most job seekers actually exaggerate a lot of information on the curriculum vitae such as education and job experience. We need also to ask the employer to verify academic qualifications offered by foreign colleges/universities. Caution should be taken for those learning through online and correspondence. The Zambia Qualification Authority should step up to help us verify the foreign acquired qualifications. Careful review of academic qualifications is hereby demanded to be done by all employers.LEVY MWALEUniversity of Lusaka

