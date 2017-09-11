MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COACH Wedson Nyirenda says the Chipolopolo are eager to end a 20-year winless streak against Nigeria when the sides clash in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Uyo next month.

The Super Eagles have dominated the Chipolopolo in the last two decades with Zambia’s last victory on December 13, 1997. The Chipolopolo won 2-0 in an international friendly at Independence Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

