TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LUANGWA Bridge Fish Farm Limited has set aside US$480,000 to establish a fish farm that will contribute to overall national production and reduce the deficit.

Currently, Zambia’s fish deficit stands at 85,000 metric tonnes, with the country producing 80,000 tonnes from rivers and lakes; and 20,000 tonnes from aquaculture, altogether making 100,000 tonnes in total.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

