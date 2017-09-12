  ||    12 September 2017 @ 01:29

MELODY MUPETA, Mwinilunga
THERE was jubilation in Mwinilunga recently when World Vision Zambia (WVZ) handed over to the local people various projects it has been implementing in the district in the last 15 years.

The jubilation was understandable because the projects have contributed to bettering the lives of the vulnerable people in the district.
