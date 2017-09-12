  ||    12 September 2017 @ 00:29

Dear editor,
CLETUS Chama has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. Admittedly, he is a very good player.
However, Chama should know that discipline is paramount in football and should do everything possible to keep that in mind.

The red card he earned in the match against Konkola Blades was very unnecessary.
