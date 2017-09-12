NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

SEPTORIA, a fungal disease that causes numerous leaf spot diseases on wheat, has hit some farm areas on the Copperbelt and some parts of the country.

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has since called on the Ministry of Agriculture to examine the cause and provide timely advice to farmers to avoid re-occurrence in future seasons.

