  ||    12 September 2017 @ 20:28

The case in which UPND vice President Geoffrey Mwamba is accused of threatening to injure President Edgar Lungu has been adjourned due to the absence of the witnesses.
The summoned witnesses who were lined up to testify against Mwamba were not present.
And Mwamba says he is eagerly waiting for his case to be concluded. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.