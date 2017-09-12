  ||    12 September 2017 @ 07:32

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has announced plans to set up an infrastructure fund. Mr. Mutati says the fund will be used for investment in sectors that include agriculture, industry and infrastructure. The Minister of Finance has explained that the fund will be set up using resources from the pension scheme among other financial resources to be pooled together.

