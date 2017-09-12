  ||    12 September 2017 @ 14:27

 Government says it has raised over K300 million in road toll fees between January and August this year. Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela has told a media briefing in Lusaka that government has demonstrated that it is viable to invest in the road sector.

