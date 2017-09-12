Oil trader Gunvor has sued the Zambian government for refusing to take the crude oil supply, which has been abandoned at sea in Dar-es-Salaam for over a year and half. And Ministry of Energy permanent Secretary Brigadier General Emeldah Chola, in the audio published on diggers.news, says the Zambian government cannot commit to paying Gunvor for the “contaminated oil” until the matter is settled in the arbitration court.

