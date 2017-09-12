United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema this morning addressed a mammoth rally at Mbila, Itezhi Itezhi District, Central Province. Mr. Hichilema in his address to the people of Mbila area in Itezhi Itezhi District, Central province, announced that he remains committed to ensuring a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia, devoid of violence and hate. And the UPND President has called on the country to unite more than before and stop any possible injustices as is the case now, in order to foster development.

