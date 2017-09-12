EXPELLED Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mwenya Musenge has formed a political party to be called National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) which is expected to be registered in the next three months. The PF losing parliamentary candidate for Chimwemwe constituency was speaking yesterday during a press briefing held in Luanshya at the residence of PF expelled Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili. He said the three months which the Registrar of Societies had told him to wait before his party could be registered was too long time for him to wait because he wanted to start working soon.

