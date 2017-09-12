CHISHALA MUSONDA, Luanshya

FORMER Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge yesterday announced that he would be secretary-general of the newly-formed National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose registration documents have been submitted to the Registrar of Societies.

The Kitwe-based law-maker made the announcement at the residence of Roan member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili, who, however, denied being leader of the party, claiming he is a Patriotic Front member.

