  ||    12 September 2017 @ 11:29

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Luanshya
FORMER Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge yesterday announced that he would be secretary-general of the newly-formed National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose registration documents have been submitted to the Registrar of Societies.

The Kitwe-based law-maker made the announcement at the residence of Roan member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili, who, however, denied being leader of the party, claiming he is a Patriotic Front member.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.