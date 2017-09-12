NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

KALULUSHI district has over the past five years attracted foreign investment worth over US$2.7 billion, which has created 8,168 jobs for the local people.

Some of the companies that have invested in Kalulushi over this period are Tongxi Metal, Weixin, Zhongbao and Huifan while the Chambishi Multi-Facility Economic Zone has 26 enterprises.

