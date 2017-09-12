  ||    12 September 2017 @ 01:29

WE commend Government over its decision to phase out smaller buses known as Hiaces.
The Hiace buses were designed to be vans used to carry merchandise not people. This explains their lack of comfort.

The seats in Hiace buses are fabricated to whatever standard, sometimes with high seats which cause a lot of discomfort to passengers.
