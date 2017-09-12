It is unfortunate that Hon. Chishimba Kambwili has chosen a path of aggressive politics in addressing some national issues.

The statement from Hon. Kambwili that he will now engage in punch for punch politics against President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Great Leader of this great nation is laughable.

The truth remains that Hon. Kambwili cannot match up to the political credentials of President Lungu.

