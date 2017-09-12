Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has appointed CEO and Founder of Java Foods, Katebe Monica Musonda as Deputy Board Chairperson for the National Food and Nutrition Commission. Musonda who is also a Corporate lawyer, and entrepreneur currently serves as non-executive director on the Boards of Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, where she is the chairperson. She is also a board member for Zambia Sugar Plc, Dangote Industries Zambia Limited, and sits on the Global Advisory Board for Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network.

