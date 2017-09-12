Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale says government should put in place enabling legislation for actualising the amended Constitution. In a statement issued to News Diggers! today, Mwale said as President Edgar Lungu officially opens Parliament on Friday, It was expected that government would spell out the roadmap for the harmonisation and cleaning up of the amended Constitution of 2016.

