Dear editor,

I REFER to the readers’ forum letter entitled ‘Bembas are social beings’. I disagree with Mukuka Chilufya. What needs to be understood here is that no tribe, race, colour or language is above another.

We are all equal in God’s sight. It’s the mindset of a person that makes him or her a racialist, tribalist, selfish, religious, etc, and not a tribe or family, never.

