  ||    12 September 2017 @ 16:33

This Thursday will see council and ward level by-elections in Northern, Central and Muchinga provinces.   The PF and the UPND are the only political parties to field candidates for all positions and these will be the first by-elections since the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from prison.

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia