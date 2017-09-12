WORKERS’ COMPESANTION CORNER with MAYBIN NKHOLMBA

A SERIOUS workplace injury or death changes lives forever – for families, friends, communities, and fellow workers too. Human loss and suffering is immeasurable. Occupational injuries and illnesses can provoke major crises for the families in which they occur. In addition to major financial burdens, they can impose substantial time demands on uninjured family members.

That is precisely the reason for every person who leaves for work in the morning to be expected to return home in good health. Can you imagine the knock on the door to tell you your loved one will never be returning home? Or the phone call to say he’s in the hospital and may never walk again? Ensuring that husbands return to their wives, wives to their husbands, parents to their children, and friends to their friends — that is the most important reason to create a safe and healthy work environment.

