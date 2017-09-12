CHOMBA MUSIKA, MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Christopher Yaluma has directed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to halt its planned transfer of over 900 workers to contractors.

Mr Yaluma says KCM should not transfer 910 miners to contractors because Government will not allow job losses.

He told a media briefing yesterday that Government has READ MORE

