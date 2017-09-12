The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) is calling on the Minister of Finance to consider granting tax relief to workers through reduction in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax rates, and widening the tax bands for purposes of taxing income for salaried workers. ZICA Technical and Standards Manager Bruce Mwewa has observed that Zambia’s salaried employees are presently the highest taxed in the region. He says statistics also show that Zambian workers have been the highest contributors to the national treasury averaging at about 25% of the total tax revenue in the last three years compared to the 7% contribution by corporate entities in income taxes.

