HH and Mutale Nalumango arriving at the rally

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that all matters before the courts of law involving the UPND will not be withdrawn. Mr Hichilema told multitudes of people that attended his first public rally since leaving prison in Itezhi Tezhi that the party will not withdraw any court cases.

He said this will be used as basis in setting a good precedence on how on the judiciary must operate. Mr. Hichilema also assured the people that he does not support the breakdown in the rule of law and as a firm democrat, he will ensure that there is no interference in any court matter which he may directly have filed in or indeed any citizens.

