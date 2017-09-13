STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has described assertions by some people that the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project is too expensive as unrealistic.

Mr Chitotela told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that being a dual carriage way, the 321-kilometre stretch of the road actually translates into 642 kilometres. “We are constructing a new carriage way alongside the existing road. And then rehabilitating the old one, meaning we are literally removing it to start afresh.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

