COMMEDIAN Thomas Sipalo alias Difikoti has offloaded some scorn against former Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, over UNIP brutality before the return of plural politics in Zambia.

Sipalo wants Kaunda to be bundled, so that he can explain his brutality before he dies – Kaunda’s yesterdays are more than his tomorrows.

Sipalo says despite being young during the Kaunda era, he is still livid at the things Kaunda’s regime did to his relatives.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

