ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

COMMONWEALTH secretary general Patricia Scotland’s special envoy, Ibrahim Gambari, has advised Patriotic Front and United Party for National Development (UPND) officials against making statements that could jeopardise the process of dialogue and reconciliation.

Professor Gambari said this on Monday evening when he held a consultative meeting with representatives of media bodies in the country. “During this consultative process, both parties must avoid issuing inflammatory and provocative statements in the media. It is important that they guard against issuing statements that will undermine the process of reconciliation,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

