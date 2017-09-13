ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has described late Zambia Daily Mail sub-editor Sithembile Siwawa Zulu as a budding journalist who had a promising future in the profession.

And Mrs Zulu, who died on Sunday after giving birth at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, will be put to rest at Leopard’s Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka today. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga, in a statement issued yesterday, said Mrs Zulu will be missed by the sources of news she cultivated during her short career as a journalist.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

