ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret ChimanseTHE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has assured all stakeholders and members of the public that preparations for the conduct of the forth coming District Council Chairpersons’ and ward elections have been finalised. ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said the Commission was ready to conduct the elections in Itezhi Tezhi, Kanchibiya, Lavushimanda and Lunte districts including the eight Local Government byelections in Chililalila, Chitwi, Luansobe, Luntomfwe, Libonda, Mpidi Kakonga, Chimanja and Mabinga wards. In a press statement released today, Ms Chimanse said that all the Poll staff and security personnel had been trained and have since been deployed to the various poling stations in their respective districts and wards.

