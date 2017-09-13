ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SPECIAL Olympics for Africa (SOA) yesterday unveiled First Lady Esther Lungu as the 50th Anniversary Ambassador for African region in recognition for her support towards people living with disabilities.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Esther said she was humbled by the gesture. "Thank you for recognising me. My passion for persons with disabilities is not new to me. It is in my DNA as this is what I have been doing even before I stepped into my current role as First Lady to immediately incorporate as one of the four pillars of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust such as inclusion of persons with disabilities," she said.

