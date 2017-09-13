Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) had another fruitless day at court with his case for allegedly proposing violence adjourned after state witnesses failed to pitch up. Mwamba popularly known as GBM is in court for having metaphorically said that he was going for President Edgar Lungu’s throat. Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson reported Mwamba to the Lusaka Central police on grounds that the sentiments had put the life of the President in danger.

