Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that a bill which will compel Nurses to prescribe drugs and medicines for patients is set to be enacted. Dr. Chilufya says this is in line with government’s commitment to fight HIV. He says nurses have in the recent past been incapacitated in the prescription of drugs for patients because they are not protected by the law.

